Why is H&M Closed at the Poughkeepsie Galleria?

Shoppers may find themselves baffled to learn that their favorite clothing store is closed at the mall.

H&M is one of the largest non-anchor stores in the Poughkeepsie Galleria. The Swedish-based retail store sells an eclectic mix of clothing for men, women and children featuring styles and fashions not commonly found in other stores.

The brand has been located at the mall's south end for decades, originally taking up two floors with an in-store escalator connecting the different departments. Currently, H&M stretches from Best Buy to the food court on the second floor with a separate entrance for the men's, women's and children's departments.

H&M Empties Store Ahead of Closure at Poughkeepsie Galleria

The store's Winter Sale is currently being advertised at the door with up to 60% off of merchandise. The store, however, appears bare in many areas with empty tables and racks seen from the entranceway.

It turns out that the store is getting rid of inventory ahead of a planned closure that's expected to happen this month.

Why is H&M Closing at the Poughkeepsie Galleria?

While customers may be disappointed to find H&M closed, there is some good news for fans of the clothing store. It turns out that the closure is necessary to allow the store to undergo some remodeling. A sign explains that the store will "close for a makeover" and promises that it will reopen "soon".

This certainly wouldn't be the first time a store at the Poughkeepsie Galleria suddenly closed for the same reason. In the fall, Auntie Anne's Pretzels shut down for a planned renovation. The store was just shuttered for a week before reopening again with a whole new look.

It's unclear how long the H&M remodel will take and to what extent the renovations will transform the current look and layout of the store.

The first quarter of the year is a traditionally slow time for retail, making it the perfect time for a store like H&M to temporarily shut down.

