Hudson Valley Bakery Popular Since the 1960s Goes Up For Sale

A slice of Hudson Valley history is up for sale.

After six decades of making the best cakes, pastries and cookies in the Hudson Valley, a local institution has decided to sell its bakery.

It may seem like an impossible task for a business to be able to survive for so long, but the Hudson Valley has always been home to locally-owned restaurants and stores that have lasted for generations. Sadly, many of these businesses have recently gone up for sale, changing the landscape of the Hudson Valley forever.

Loopnet Loopnet loading...

Local Bakery Has Been Serving Cakes Since the 1960s

When The Cake Box opened its doors in Woodstock, New York there was no music festival named after the town yet. The small bakery on Route 28 became a tourist attraction of its own thanks to word-of-mouth advertising for the bakery's legendary pastries.

Thirty years after opening, the Cake Box was purchased by Walter Swarthout, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. Not long after, the small bakery had outgrown its original location on Route 28 and moved into a quirky art deco building on Fair Street in Kingston.

Loopnet Loopnet loading...

The Cake Box evolved from a small bakery into a full-service eatery with sandwiches, soups and salads available alongside those famous cakes, cookies and pastries.

Cake Box Bakery in Kingston For Sale

Sadly, the Cake Box Bakery is now up for sale. A listing from Rand Realty shows the 1,709-square-foot building in the historic Kingston area is being offered for sale along with all of the business' restaurant equipment. The 1920s building and bakery business are being sold for $595,000.

18 Hudson Valley Bakeries With the BEST Black & White Cookies From Kingston to Poughkeepsie, to Ellenville and Newburgh. We've got the B&W cookie map covered for you. Who's down for a Hudson Valley Black and White Cookie road-trip-taste-test?