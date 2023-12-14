A neighborhood grocery store on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie has gone out of business with no warning to customers.

On Wednesday, customers looking to purchase groceries and bakery items were turned away at the door by a person inside with the news that their favorite store had "closed for good".

Poughkeepsie, New York Grocery Store Closed

Nature's Harvest in the South Road Square on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie is closed. The store was purchased after Mother Earth's Storehouse was sold to Healthy Choice Markets less than two years ago. Before that, Mother Earth's had operated a location in Poughkeepsie for over 40 years.

Mother Earth's continues to operate locations in Saugerties and Kingston but sold off the Poughkeepsie location to Nature's Harvest.

No Warning Given to Customers Before Closure

The last social media posting from Nature's Harvest was made on November 21 asking customers to purchase gift cards to "support local family-owned businesses". There have been no updates or explanations about the closure posted.

The grocery store's webpage is still active. However, its Google listing says that the business is now "temporarily closed".

All Food Gone From Shelves at Route 9 Grocery Store

Those who attempted to shop at Nature's Harvest could see that not only was the store closed, but all of the grocery items we gone from the shelves inside. A Facebook community group had postings from people who claimed that all of the food was cleaned out and donated locally.

Future of Route 9 Grocery Store Location in Poughkeepsie

It's unclear what the future will hold for the store in the South Road Square shopping plaza. Whether another grocery store will take over the location or the space will be transformed into a different business has not been revealed.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

