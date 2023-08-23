Hudson Valley’s Favorite Irish Bar Has Been Sold After 26 Years

Is it the end of an era or the beginning of a new chapter for the Hudson Valley's favorite Irish pub?

For 26 years it's been a place for the community to gather, celebrate and find comfort. No matter what was going on in the outside world, there was always a pint of Guinness, a hearty meal and some lively conversation waiting for you at the bar.

Irish Pub Sold After 26 Years

Last fall we told you that Sweeney's Irish Pub in Walden was up for sale. The bar was opened by Gary Sweeney in 1997, a decade after he immigrated to the United States from the Village of Ramelton in Donegal, Ireland. Sweeney worked as a bus driver in Yonkers before moving to the Village of Walden and going all-in on the idea of opening a truly authentic pub.

Sweeney's has become a local landmark, famous for its popular St. Patrick's Day celebration that begins before the crack of dawn and continues with live music, dancing and bagpipes late into the evening every March 17.

We heard that Gary Sweeney was finalizing the paperwork for the sale last week and now it appears that the deal is official. According to the real estate agent, the building and business have been sold to two brothers. The listing price was $995,000.

What's the plan for Sweeney's Irish Pub now?

Jon and Rich Bruschi are Walden locals who say they are ready to take over the next chapter of the famous Irish pub. According to New Paltz Properties, Jon Bruschi will be running the business and taking charge of the day-to-day operations of Sweeney's Irish Pub. Loyal customers will be happy to learn that his plan is to keep the Walden landmark "just the way it is."

As for Gary Sweeney, he's reportedly heading back to Ireland for "a well-deserved retirement."

