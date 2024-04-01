New York State Police Shut Down Greenport Drug House
Going into the weekend, many people across the Hudson Valley were getting ready and preparing for the Easter holiday weekend festivities. Likewise members of the New York State Police were also busy, however they were busy for a whole different reason.
The New York State Police as well as many other law enforcement agencies geared up late last week and made their way to the town of Greenport in Columbia County where a successful search took place the residence of a convicted felon.
Greenport Drug House Search Details
Numerous members of New York State's law enforcement agencies took place in the investigation and subsequent search/raid in Greenport, including the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit, Violent Gangs and Narcotic Enforcement Team, Major Crimes Unit, Special Investigations Unit, and the Hudson Police Department.
The press release from the New York State Police does not specify how much time went into this investigation but law enforcement agencies in the investigation process were able to obtain enough evidence where a search warrant was granted for the residence of one Anthony Servider’s.
The warrant was obtained and executed by law enforcement on March 28, 2024. Upon their search of the residence, law enforcement discovered and seized a litany of illegal narcotics as well as a stash of multiple firearms. In total, law enforcement found....
- $16,000 in U.S. Currency
- 16.7 grams of 3,4-Methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA or Sally)
- 132.9 grams of Ketamine
- 250.3 grams of 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA or ecstasy)
- 11.4 grams of Lysergic acid diethylamid (LSD)
- 122.4 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms
- 21.7 grams of Dimethyltryptamine (DMT)
- small quantities of Heroin and Methamphetamine
- Three handguns
- four long guns
- ammunition
Arrest and Charges for Greenport Suspect
With the mega-stash of illegal narcotics and firearms found, the suspect at the center of the warrant, Mr. Anthony Servider was placed under arrest and taken into custody. After the arrest, Servider was arraigned in the Town of Greenport Court and then remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.
Servider officially is now facing a literal laundry list of charges. These charges would include...
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd degree, a class A-II felony
- 6 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony
- 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree, a class D felony
- 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor
- 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony
- 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, an E felony
- 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon in the 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
All suspects are of course innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. As of now, there's no further information on when the suspect Mr. Servider will be back in court. We will do our best to provide updates on this matter if or when they become available.
12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
6 Things You Didn't Know Were Invented In New York State
Gallery Credit: Allison Kay