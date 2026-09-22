A Newburgh fire call turned into a rescue mission for one very lucky cat this weekend.

The City of Newburgh Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 143 South William Street at around 3:55 p.m. Saturday, September 19.

When firefighters arrived, they found a working fire on the first floor and confirmed that everyone inside had made it out safely. But there was still one occupant in need of help.

Firefighters entered the building and successfully rescued a cat from the second floor while crews worked to contain the fire below.

A second alarm was requested, bringing additional firefighters from several surrounding departments to the scene. Crews from Stewart Air Guard, West Point, New Windsor and Beacon assisted Newburgh firefighters, while Cronomer Valley and Cornwall-on-Hudson firefighters stood by at their headquarters in case they were needed.

Firefighters were ultimately able to extinguish the remaining flames.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.