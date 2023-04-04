Will Run For Beer: Popular Hudson Valley Brewery to Start Running Club

Newburgh Brewing Company teams up with one Hudson Valley gym for Brewery Running Club.

Running with an ice cold beer? That sounds great to me! Well, that's not exactly what we're talking about here, but let me explain. LOL

The Hudson Valley is a haven for great breweries, and one of those happens to be Newburgh Brewing Company. The popular brewery in Orange County opened its doors in 2012 and they've brewed over 120 styles of beer. They have a taproom with locally sourced beer food and wine. It's also a great spot for live entertainment including music, Wednesday Trivia Nights and Karaoke Thursdays. With all the great things they have to offer, you can now add a running club to the list!

Newburgh Brewery Running Club

Newburgh Brewing has teamed up with a nearby gym, Orchard Valley CrossFit, to start up a Brewery Running Clun which starts this Thursday, April 6 at 5:30pm (Every Thursday). There's everything, from a 1-mile run to a 7-mile run, and after the run, everyone is invited back to the brewery for some beer, and your first beer will be only $1!

Get our free mobile app

Getting cardio in and getting a beer for just a dollar sounds like a great plan to me! If you can't make it by 5:30 pm, no worries, just show up when you can and do your own thing. You can stay for karaoke if you feel up to it.