One 5 star review says, "Been there in the past. Private booths are roomy and always comfortable. Great selection to pick from. People are friendly and welcuming." That's just one of 16 mostly 4 and 5 star reviews on Google for Party Time Adult Boutique in Newburgh.

Party Time Video and Adult Boutique is an adult entertainment store located at 648 Broadway in Newburgh, NY. It offers a variety of adult products, including toys, movies, and novelties, catering to diverse preferences and orientations. The store features private video booths and is known for its clean and organized environment.

Best Adult Boutique in the Hudson Valley

Sticky Situation as Robbery Hits Party Time Adult Boutique

News 12 Hudson Valley reports that the incident occurred back on June 2 at Party Time on Broadway when the store's manager, Vincent Ferro, noticed the back door was broken into when he got in for his shift around 6 a.m. in which he then called police.

Ferro said that $1,000 in cash from the register and merchandise were stolen (no word on what merchandise). He said that $2,820 of his own money that he left there for safe keeping and a Rolex were also taken.

“Small businesses in America are really struggling to get by,” says Ferro. “To have an incident like this happen is just beyond devastating and it creates a lot of fear and chaos." Police are investigating the incident.

