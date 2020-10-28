A New York State employee was "intentionally hit" by a driver in the Hudson Valley who appears to have experienced some road rage.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A video was first posted to Youtube last week during a traffic jam on the Palisades Parkway near exit 10 on Thursday, Oct. 22. In the video, you can see a traffic jam caused by a car in the grass off the Palisades Parkway and a New York State DOT worker help directing traffic.

As traffic starts to move, a red SUV tries to go before the driver's turn and a worker attempts to stop the red SUV. Instead, the driver goes forward with the DOT worker on the hood of the red SUV!

You can see everything transpire, in the Youtube video posted above, but, on Monday the New York State Department of Transportation released four camera angles as the help operator is hit by the red SUV and taken for a ride on top of the SUV.

"We see reprehensible behavior on our roads every day. Watch from 4 camera angles as our #HELP operator is intentionally hit while directing traffic at a crash scene," the New York State Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter while sharing the video of the incident. "He was there to ensure safety for motorists. Ensure his safety by slowing down, paying attention & being patient."