Disney's Typhoon Lagoon is described by Wikipedia as a water park located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The park contains one of the world's biggest wave pools, where millions of people travel to every year to relax and enjoy the many aquatic attractions.

However, one women from New York claims her family's visit to this Disney park was anything but magical. The New York Post says the woman has now sued the park after she claims she suffered injuries while vacationing that have left her "scarred and self-conscious". So, what exactly happened here?

New York Woman Sues Disney For Millions After Being Struck By Wave

The New York Post reports that a 45-year-old is suing Disney for $2 million dollars after she claims she was hit by a rogue wave at the resort's Typhoon Lagoon water park.

The Post reports that the Dix Hills, Long Island woman filed the suit in a Brooklyn Federal Court, accusing Disney of injuries sustained after she was “violently struck by a sudden and forceful wave” during the family's visit in April 2022.

According to the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, the plaintiff claimed she was "standing in a kiddie pool waiting for her young daughter" to come down a slide when a “mammoth wave” hit her with so much force that “it pummeled her”.

The Post reports that the court papers indicate the woman was dragged underwater and skidded on the pool's concrete bottom, which caused ‘road rash’ or scrapes that were severe and deep”.

The women's husband, who The Post reports is also a lawyer, says that Disney has since offered the family a $250 credit.