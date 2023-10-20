Police: New York Woman Involved in Crash Drove Over 3x BAC Limit

Officials say a New York state woman was driving well over the legal limit when she crashed her vehicle Thursday evening. According to statistics from NYC.gov, more than 30% of crashes in New York State involve alcohol.

Recently, the New York State Police said that a Wynantskill man recorded a 0.38% BAC after a one-car crash, which is almost five times over New York's legal limit. Some New York state lawmakers continue to push to lower the state's legal BAC limit, in an effort to hopefully limit fatalities.

New York Woman Allegedly Drove Over Three Times Limit

The New York State Police said in a press release that State police responded to a two-car crash at an intersection in the town of Charlton, NY.

See Also; Sullivan County Man Charged With DWI After Crashing Through Barn

One of the drivers, according to officials, was identified as a 38-year-old woman from Ballston. Officials say the suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other traffic violations. State Police said the woman was transported for processing, where she recorded a 0.28% BAC, which is three and a half times over the legal limit of 0.08%.

No one was injured during the crash, according to authorities.

Police said the woman was issued tickets returnable to town court on November 2, 2023.

See Also: New York State Man Arrested for Alleged DWI After Hitting Multiple Poles

Difference Between Felony and Aggravated DWI in New York State

Some may confuse Felony DWI with an Aggravated DWI in the state of New York. What's the difference between the two exactly?

According to Tilem & Associates, Aggravated DWI is committed when a person is caught operating a vehicle with a BAC of .18% or higher. However, Aggravated DWI, despite its enhanced penalties, is not a felony rather it is a misdemeanor, according to the firm's website.