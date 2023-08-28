With a holiday weekend approaching, police will be out on patrol more than ever looking for drivers who may be impaired. Offcials say a New York state man was arrested after he lost control of his vehicle and ended up striking multiple poles on a main route in the state.

The New York State DMV website says that that the penalties for an alcohol or drug-related violation include the loss of driving privileges, fines, and a possible jail term.

A first time offense for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) or Driving While Impaired by a Drug (DWAI-Drug) carries a fine of $500 to $1,000 dollars, and revocation of your driver's license for six months.

A BAC of 0.18% BAC or higher can carry a charge of Aggravated DWI.

New York State Man Allegedly Goes Off Road and Strikes Poles

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to County Route 35, in the town of Potsdam over reports of a property injury accident late Saturday night.

State police said once they arrived on scene, they interviewed a 21-year-old man from Canton, NY who was behind the wheel. The suspect stated he was driving too fast when he lost control of his vehicle and struck multiple poles. While interviewing the suspect, State police said the man was showings signs of impairment.

Offcials say they administered standard field sobriety test, which the suspect failed. He was arrested and transported for processing, where police said he submitted to a chemical test providing a .22% BAC, which is over two and a half times over the state's legal limit.

Police say the suspect was released on an appearance ticket for DWI to the Town of Potsdam Court for a later date in October.