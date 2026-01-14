New York State Police say they arrested a man and have charged him with felony 1st degree aggravated unlicensed operation. The charge comes after a Monday afternoon arrest in the Southern Tier, where police say the same suspect is still out driving without a license.

According to state officials, the suspect's driver's license has been suspended more than ten times. How does something like this happen so often?

How Can One Have Their License Taken Away That Many Times?

A police spokeswoman explains that suspensions happen after the driver fails to pay fines or appear in court to answer charges. So an unpaid summon would lead to another suspension. According to NBC, one suspect from this 2023 story actually had 65 license suspensions on 12 dates.

New York State Man Who's License Was Suspended 10 Times Arrested Again

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 12, troopers arrested a 38-year-old man from Apalachin, New York for the class “E” felony of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 1st degree.

A trooper in the town of Union said they observed a Ford Mustang with an expired registration and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing the driver, the trooper learned that he did not have a valid driver’s license and has been suspended more than 10 times.

The suspect was arrested and transported where he was processed and later transported to the Broome County Jail for arraignment.

