Police say they arrested a New York woman ealry Tuesday after she was witnessed speeding on a major highway. A Police Commissioner told NBC that when she was pulled over and asked to show her driver's license, she told them she didn't have one. And according to officials, the reason she couldn't show a license was that it had been suspended 65 times.

How Can One Have Their License Taken Away That Many Times?

How does one have their license taken away that many times? A police spokeswoman explains that suspensions happen after the driver fails to pay fines or appear in court to answer charges. So an unpaid summon would lead to another suspension. According to NBC, the suspect from this story they had 65 suspensions on 12 dates.

This also includes a crash from 2021. NBC said she was asked to surrender her driver's license in February 2023.

New York Woman With Over Five Dozen License Suspensions Arrested

Suffolk County Police said they witnessed the 23-year-old Medford woman going 95 MPH down the Sunrise Highway in a 2000 Honda Accord. Police said the suspect is now facing a charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree and was also issued a summons for speeding.

Think that's a lot? Back in 2021, this Brentwood man was pulled over with 99 license suspensions.

