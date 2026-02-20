Why the Hudson Valley is in an Emergency Blood Shortage

Blood supplies are at dangerously low levels and health officials across the Hudson Valley are begging residents to roll up their sleeves.

Hospitals can’t properly respond to trauma cases, surgeries, cancer treatments and emergency transfusions if they don't have the right type ready to go.

The problem is that donated blood doesn’t last very long. Red blood cells are only viable for around one month, while platelets expire in a few days. Even with a full stock of donated blood, one heavy bleeder or a traumatic event can quickly go through most of the supply.

Canva Canva loading...

Why is There a Blood Shortage in the Hudson Valley?

According to an urgent message from the American Red Cross, the Hudson Valley is facing a severe blood shortage. Requests from hospitals have exceeded the available supply, which has made the blood supply drop by about 35% over the past month. The shortage is especially serious for platelets and type O, A negative and B negative blood.

After last month’s massive storm shut down roads from Kingston to Fishkill, dozens of scheduled blood drives were quickly canceled. Since then, sub-zero temperatures have only made things worse, keeping regular donors from venturing out. The Red Cross says that without immediate action, patients face a serious risk.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Who Can Donate

Most healthy adults can donate blood. Donors need to be at least seventeen, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and feel well on the day of their appointment. There are a few rules about recent travel, medications and certain medical conditions, so most people check eligibility online before signing up.

If you’ve never donated before, the process is quick, painless and you’re usually done in under one hour.

Local Blood Drives This Weekend

Residents looking to help can out to several local blood drives happening this weekend in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. A full list is available on the Red Cross website.