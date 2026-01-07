We often heard of the dangers of leaving children or animals in scorching hot vehicles during the summer months. But the cold months of winter can also be very dangerous, as temperatures dip below freezing.

Authorities say that a woman from out-of-state was arrested after leaving a dog in a vehicle overnight. Temperatures can often fall to 10 to 15 F degrees overnight this time of year, putting the animals' life at risk, if left for an extended period.

The New York State Police urges the public to never leave an animal in a motor vehicle during extreme temperatures, heat or cold.

New York State Police Arrest Woman Who Left Dog In Car Overnight

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 1, troopers arrested 28-year-old Arianna Harvey, of Flint, Michigan, for an agriculture & markets law violation under 352-D, Confinement of companion animals in vehicles: extreme temperatures.

Troopers say that on the morning of January 1, they responded to the report of a dog left in a vehicle overnight in Queensbury.

See Also: Tractor-Trailer Carrying Cattle Crashes on New York State Route

The investigation determined that the woman allegedly left the dog in a vehicle overnight, without a heat source, in temperatures well below freezing. The dog was luckily determined to be uninjured, though officials say the canine was still released back to the suspect.

Why was the dog given back to the suspect?

The ASPA explains that cases such as this are complicated, because "animals are property under the law, whether or not they will even be removed from a dangerous situation is less than certain." However, some recent changes in New York have moved to set new standards by "recognizing dogs not merely as property but as members of the family."

The woman was issued an appearance ticket, and is due back in court at a later date.