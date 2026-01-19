Offcials say that a man from upstate New York has been arrested for giving police the wrong name and information. The arrest stems from a traffic stop almost a year ago, when New York State Police say that the suspect could not produce a driver’s license.

Police say this resulted in the suspect giving them someone's else's name. Problem was, that other innocent person was issued the ticket and later showed up in front of a judge.

This came to a head when the other person showed up in court in November, and troopers confirmed that this was not the individual that they pulled over back in March of 2025.

New York State Man Allegedly Gave Cops Other Person's Name & Info

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 17, troopers charged a 35-year-old man from of Constable, New York, in Franklin County, with 2nd degree criminal impersonation. On November 5, troopers say that it was brought to their attention that a vehicle and traffic ticket had been issued to the wrong individual.

See Also: New York State Man Who's License Was Suspended 10 Times Arrested Again

The investigation revealed that in the early morning hours of March 1, troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2007 GMC traveling on a road in the Village of Rouses Point.

Troopers interviewed the driver, who provided a name and date of birth but was unable to produce a New York State driver’s license with a photograph. Based on the information provided, a vehicle and traffic ticket was issued.

Further investigation determined the driver had provided false identifying information, resulting in the ticket being issued to the wrong individual. The ticket was later presented in court, where troopers confirmed that the individual appearing before the judge was not the person who had been operating the vehicle.

Troopers continued the investigation and later identified the driver as the suspect.

The suspect was subsequently located and arrested. He was transported for processing, arraigned in town court, and is due back at a later date.