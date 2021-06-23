New York: The Least Patriotic State?

Getting ready for the July 4th celebrations around the Hudson Valley got us thinking about how patriotic the great state of New York is. The answer? Well, it's actually quite disappointing.

2020 was a challenging year in the US. We had to work our way out of a global pandemic and there was civic unrest throughout the country.

WalletHub took all these factors, and more, into consideration as they curated a list of 2021's Most Patriotic States.

Here's how WalletHub explained their findings:

In order to determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride, WalletHub compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. Our data set ranges from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

We learned from the research by WalletHub, that New York has the fewest Veterans per Capita as well as one of the lowest volunteer rates coming in at number 47 out of all 50 states.

After the data was collected and the numbers were crunched WalletHub found that New York is the LEAST patriotic state in America.

WalletHub admits "Patriotism can be a complex subject, depending on who’s involved in the discussion" so they asked a range of questions to an "expert panel." Questions like:

What are the characteristics of a good patriot?

What are the best ways for an individual to show patriotism during these trying times?

What measures should schools and local authorities undertake in order to promote patriotism among citizens?

How would you answer these questions?

Montana, Alaska, Maryland, Vermont and New Hampshire round out the top 5 MOST patriotic states in the US.

