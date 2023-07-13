Another Favorite Returns to Taco Bells Across New York State

Yet another fast food chain has been flipping around their menus, bringing back some old favorites from years past. Taco Bell has announced that a popular menu item, which is sort of like their own take on the fried chicken sandwich, is returning this summer to locations across New York state.

During the spring, Taco Bell had briefly brought back the fan favorite Nacho Fries, and has also recently brought back the Volcano menu as well as the Enchirito.

Taco Bell Locations in the Hudson Valley

Taco Bell has a number of Hudson Valley locations, including 3 in Poughkeepsie, plus locations in Kingston, Newburgh, Middletown, Fishkill, Chester, Monticello, West Nyack, and New Windsor.

Crispy Chicken Tacos Return

Taco Bell announced that the Crispy Chicken Taco will return to menus everywhere. A different version of the chicken taco first appeared two years ago, though this time the restaurant announced that it will include their thin classic tortilla rather than a soft flatbread.

Yahoo says that the new Crispy Chicken Taco will come "drizzled in your choice of one of two tasty sauces: Creamy Chipotle or Avocado Ranch". You can also upgrade your order to either "Supreme" or "Fresco" styles, according to Taco Bell.

The Crispy Chicken Taco will be available in New York, and nationwide for a limited time.

The Data

The website Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in New York using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. These numbers were taken from info provided in 2021, so a few of the details could be a little off, given how many restaurants came and went during COVID times.

As of when this data was collected, there are 231 Taco Bell locations within New York state.