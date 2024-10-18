There are tons of hazards on the road this time of the year. Between the countless roadwork projects around the Hudson Valley, wild animals stocking up for the winter, and the changing weather, there are a lots of different things drivers need to pay extra attention to on the roads.

Now that October is officially in full swing, a big hazard for drivers has re-emerged.

Driving Hazards in the Hudson Valley

This time of year, right after summer and right before daylight savings when days start to get shorter, the sun begins to a play a frustrating role for drivers commuting to work especially.

During this time of year, sun glare becomes a real concern for both pedestrians and drivers.

According to Environment, Health and Safety Today (EHS), it is considered peak sun glare season when the sunrise and sunset coincide with typical commuting hours. Most drivers know it when they see it, but the sun sits right on the horizon line and blasts through your windshield.

How Dangerous is Sun Glare?

EHS shared some results from a study that found that "sun glare can be so intense that drivers cannot clearly see or react to traffic signals, sudden changes in road activity or dangerous conditions."

The National Library of Medicine even found that accidents become 16% more life-threatening when sun glare is involved. They also shared that there are approximately 9,000 car accidents a year that are related to sun glare issues.

Sun Glare in New York Court

While sun glare plays a legitimate role in thousands of car accidents a year, J&G Law shares that in New York State, "sunset glare" is not an acceptable defense.

They state,

"New York’s highest court recently ruled that the glare of the setting sun is not an emergency and thus not an applicable defense for negligent drivers that cause auto accidents and fatalities on New York’s roadways. "

What Can You Do If You Commute During Sun Glare Hours?

While you can't stop the sun, there are a couple of things drivers can buy or do to help prevent accidents resulting from sun glare.

AAA shared a list of their suggestions which included investing in polarized sunglasses. These are made to reduce glare on a regular day so should help cut some of the intensity.

They also recommend leaving extra stopping room from the car in front of you and even turning on your headlights to add some extra attention to your vehicle. AAA also shared that keeping your windshield clean and free of scratches can reduce sun glare visibility issues.

