Can You Succeed With the New York Stop Reading Challenge?

Can You Succeed With the New York Stop Reading Challenge?

Wavebreakmedia

Have you ever been asked to stop reading? Seriously, stop reading. Can you do it? If you have been reading since you were young it could be a challenge for you. This isn't asking you to just not pick up a book or computer for a day.

This challenge is one that is asking you to not read anything. Why are you being challenged to not read for an entire day? There is a reason behind the challenge, keep reading to find out what this is all about. 

Get our free mobile app

What is the New York Stop Reading Challenge?

Olegk1986
loading...

The New York Stop Reading Challenge is to make people aware how while it might be second nature for you to read, that it isn't always the case for others. In fact, that is what the challenge is all about. Try not to read, even for 5 minutes. Can you do it?

Who is behind this Stop Reading Challenge?

bhunter/townsquaremedia
loading...

This challenge has been put down by the New York Literacy group. They challenge you to try to not read for 5 minutes, and when you fail, they ask you to share a picture of what you accidentally read on social media, and to donate $5 to help literacy programs across the State of New York.

There are also events taking place across the state during the month of September. The event will be taking place for the Hudson Valley Region on 9/20/22 at the Poughkeepsie
City Hall, 1:00pm - 3:00pm.

Looking for more books to attempt to not read? Here are some great places to find those reads, independent book sellers across the state 

Read More: 15 Page Turners: Are These Upstate's Best Independent Bookstores?

Stupid New York Laws That Are Still On The Books

The 1980 Sears Holiday Wish Book-Check Out These Amazing Retro Items

Check out this Sears catalog that I got my hands on. It is actually the 1980 Sears Holiday Wish Book. It is nearly 500 pages of all of the things that you wanted to circle in the book so Santa knew what you wanted for Christmas. I picked out a bunch of electronics, retro toys, hand-held games, roller skates, big wheels, clothes, even a 1980s version of the electronic spin bike. Enjoy!
Filed Under: books, Bookstores, challenge, NY Literacy, Poughkeepsie NY, reading
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA