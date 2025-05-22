There is an abundance of spectacular wildlife found across New York state, though residents should always proceed with caution when encountering the animals. While it goes without saying, sometimes people need to be reminded that the animal that may appear cute and fluffy could still rip you to shreds, if they felt threatened.

This case does not involve such an animal, though one person's actions could have put this animals well being in jeopardy.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said in a post shared to Facebook that on May 11, an officer responded to a report of an individual catching a wild baby goose and putting it in their car in Syracuse.

New York State Offcials Save Baby Goose After It Was Allegedly Taken By Motorist

According to the New York DEC, a bystander recorded the incident and got the license plate. The officer reported that they quickly located and pulled over the vehicle. The driver admitted they planned to add the gosling to their backyard chicken flock.

During the investigation, the officer said that the driver was also operating the vehicle without a valid license. The driver was ticketed for unlawful possession of protected wildlife and aggravated unlicensed operation.

The environmental officer then reunited the rescued gosling with its family.

Offcials Again Urge Residents to Leave Wildlife Alone

The New York State DEC reminds residents to "appreciate wildlife from a safe distance and resist the urge to touch or move young wildlife".

The DEC says that wildlife like "fawns, baby birds, and other offspring may seem abandoned, but their parents are often nearby, and well-intentioned interference can pose risks to the animals and humans.".

