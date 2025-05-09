Moose Spotted Near School District in New York State [PICS]

Moose on the loose! Some experts estimate that there are tens of thousands of moose across the northeastern United States, marking the highest concentration of moose in the country outside of Alaska, according to Discover North Country.

Moose are the largest land animal in New York state. The New York Department of Environment Conservation estimates that there are roughly 600 to 700 moose in the Adirondacks, though they can occasionally roam south into the areas like New York's Hudson Valley.

The New York State DEC estimates say there could be anywhere up to 900 in the entire state alone, though that number can fluctuate depending on the animals' migration.

Moose Spotted Near School District in New York State

CBS is repotting that a moose was seen in the Village of South Glens Falls early Wednesday. Witnesses reports that the moose was seen near several school districts, including the South Glens Falls School District. The district posted pictures of the encounter to social media.

WHAM News10 reports that the moose was seen making its way through the fields and parking lot around around the middle school in South Glenns Falls.

Moose Habits & Areas

Biologists say that moose usually feed on the leaves, twigs, and buds of hardwood and softwood trees and shrubs. They're also very protective of their calves, according to the DEC. Sometimes moose like to roam, and sometimes their paths can cross the paths of humans, considering how much people have encroached on their habitat.

Many of their calves are born by late May into early June, so they can be very territorial and protective this time of year. Just give them space, and don't do anything foolish.