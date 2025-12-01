New York State Police said in a press release that on November 27, troopers arrested a 28-year-old man from Gouverneur and charged him with multiple offenses, including 2nd degree menacing and 4th degree criminal possession.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Brandishing Knife

Officials say that on November 27, at approximately 11:15 AM, troopers responded a motel located on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur for a trespass complaint.

An investigation determined that the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal argument, during which police say the suspect brandished a knife and made threatening remarks. The suspect left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving, says officials.

State and local police say they searched for the man, who was later located and arrested. During a search of the suspect, he was found to be in possession of narcotics and credit/debit cards belonging to another individual.

Further investigation determined the credit/debit cards belonged to a separate victim with an open case with the Gouverneur Police Department.

The suspect was transported for processing. He was arraigned in town court, where he was released under the supervision of probation, and is due back at a later date.

New York State Man Arrested and Charged With Arson

New York State Police said in a a press release that they have arrested a 56-year-old man from Manchester, New York, in connection with an arson that occurred at a vacant residence in the town of Lyons, in Wayne County.

On November 17, at approximately 5:03 PM., Wayne County 911 say they received a report of a structure fire at the location. The residence was vacant and previously condemned by the town of Lyons.

New York State Police report they assisted the fire department and initiated an investigation. An Investigator determined the fire originated with no accidental ignition sources present.

On November 23, troopers say they identified the suspect as the one responsible for intentionally setting the fire. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with felony 3rd degree arson. The suspect was processed and transported to the county jail for arraignment.