New York State Man Allegedly Drove Nearly 4X Legal BAC Limit

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 23, at approximately 2:42 PM., troopers responded to an area in the town of St. Armand, New York for a one-car collision involving a vehicle that struck a telephone pole.

Troopers say that an investigation determined that a black 2018 Chevrolet, operated by a 52-year-old man from Wilmington, was traveling east on County Route 72 when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, and left the roadway on the northern shoulder, striking a telephone pole.

Local fire and rescue personnel arrived on scene and medically evaluated the driver

When Troopers arrived and interviewed the suspect, they say that he was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers administered field sobriety tests, which they say the suspect failed.

The driver was then arrested and transported for processing, where he provided a breath sample of .30% BAC, which is nearly four times over the state's legal BAC limit.

The suspect was charged with 1st degree aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable, and is due back in court in December.

Difference Between Felony and Aggravated DWI in New York State

Some may confuse Felony DWI with an Aggravated DWI in the state of New York. What's the difference between the two exactly?

According to Tilem & Associates, Aggravated DWI is committed when a person is caught operating a vehicle with a BAC of .18% or higher. However, Aggravated DWI, despite its enhanced penalties, is not a felony rather it is a misdemeanor, according to the firm's website.