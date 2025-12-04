New York State Police said in a press release that on November 19, troopers responded to State Route 11c in Winthrop for a report of a larceny from a vehicle.

An investigation determined that a purse containing a wallet had been stolen from a vehicle at a residence in Winthrop, in St. Lawrence County.

Police say that the suspects attempted to use multiple credit and debit cards at several different stores, and were successful in completing transactions at times.

New York State Police Arrest Three They Say Stole Credit Cards

New York State Police say that a further investigation identified three suspects involved:

as a 36-year-old woman from Brasher Falls, a 31-year-old man from Winthrop, and a 38-year-old man from Brasher Falls.

See Also: New York State Man Found Guilty For Brandishing Chainsaw While Wearing Clown Mask

Troopers report they continued to actively investigate the case and search for all three individuals. The Town of Bombay Court issued arrest warrants for each suspect.

On November 28, troopers located the 38-year-old man. He was transported for processing and charged with 4th degree grand larceny.

On December 17, police say the female turned herself in on the arrest warrant. She was was also charged with 4th degree grand larceny.

See Also: New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Sunoco With Purple Handgun

Troopers say they later learned that the 31-year-old suspect was incarcerated on unrelated matters. His arrest warrant was lodged with the jail. On December 2, police say he was transported by the county sheriff’s department for processing.