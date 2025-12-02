A New York state man, who allegedly pointed a gun at store clerk, has been arrested and charged. New York State Police said in a press release that on December 1, troopers arrested a 31-year-old man from Brunswick, New York for 1st degree robbery, and 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The arrest follows an armed robbery of a gas station, says a police report.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Sunoco With Purple Handgun

On December 1, at approximately 5:12 AM. troopers say they responded to a Sunoco in Brunswick, for the report of an armed robbery. The investigation determined that the man allegedly displayed and threatened the clerk with a purple handgun while demanding money from the clerk.

Following the robbery, the suspect reportedly fled the area on foot, says police. The suspect was identified, located and taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop in Brunswick, in Rensselaer County.

Officials say that the handgun used during the crime and a majority of the proceeds stolen during the robbery have been recovered.

The suspect was processed and arraigned town court where he was remanded to the County Correctional Facility. here he is being held without bail.

Police say a man from New York state is facing a number of charges after he lead officials on a high-speed pursuit after fleeing an altercation. Speeds allegedly reached dangerous levels, as police say the suspect reached speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.

The chase was initially called off due to safety concerns, though authorities say they were able to track down the suspect the following day. The suspect is charged with reckless driving, unlawful fleeing, reckless driving and traffic violation, reports WNYT.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove 100 MPH While Drunk

WNYT reports that a 23-year-old Johnstown man lead police on a pursuit after he left a residence early morning November 15. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office told WNYT that they responded to a report of a fight at a residence in Fultonville around 4 AM.

Investigators say the suspect was clocked going 99 mph in a 30 mph zone while passing by Fonda-Fultonville Elementary School. Police called off the pursuit, through they arrested the man the next day in Johnstown.