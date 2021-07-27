New York State Trooper Rescues Five Kids Stranded in High Water

Right place. Right time. A New York State Trooper saved five kids stranded in high water.

Meet Trooper Zach Benson from Troop B in Ray Brook. He was there when a call came in of five children swimming who got stranded after the water level rose too high for them to get back to shore. Benson used his swift water training skills to bring each kid, one by one, safely to shore with help from Rensselaer Falls Fire Department Chief Dallas Denny.

Thank you to both Trooper Benson and Fire Chief Denny. Both men are heroes! Five families are grateful for their service and help to bring the kids back home safely.

Heroes Lift Car Drunk Driver Crashed into Barbershop to Save Baby

Two police officers getting breakfast helped save a baby trapped under a car, that a drunk driver crashed into a barbershop.

A man hit a curb, a parked vehicle, two pedestrians, and accelerated into a barbershop on Friday, July 23, according to the Yonkers Police Department. "4th Precinct Officers Fusco and Samoyedny were in a nearby bagel shop getting breakfast when they heard the collision and went to investigate, finding a pedestrian down in the wreckage of the crash inside the barbershop."

The woman's infant daughter was also injured and trapped under the vehicle. "The officers with the help of bystanders heroically lifted the vehicle off of the baby so she could be rescued and given medical aid."

The mother sustained a serious femur fracture and the infant sustained a skull fracture along with 3rd-degree burns to her back and foot. Both were taken to a local trauma center and are expected to survive their injuries.

An investigation into the crash revealed the driver, 43-year-old David Poncurak, had a suspended license, was driving someone else's car, and had an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, vehicular assault, and aggravated unlicensed operation.

