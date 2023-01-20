Police in Lower Hudson Valley Help Injured Barred Owl [PIC]

An owl, who had suffered an injury to one of its eyes, got a little help this week from a local police department. Sources say the inured animal was discovered in front of a business in the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday.

According to Bird Feeder Hub, Barred owls can be found year round across the state of New York. They do not migrate, and in fact once they establish a territory they don’t tend to stray too far.

Barred owls are known for their distinctive sounding hooting call that carriers far through the woods, often described as sounding like “who cooks for you?"

Police Rescue Owl in Westchester County

The Town of Greenburgh Police Department shared on their Facebook page that their Animal Control Unit responded to a call Wednesday about the inured owl. Police say the owl was found in front of a business in the village of Ardsley. Officials say they believe the animal sustained an eye injury, though they're not sure how it happened.

Police say the barred owl was safely secured and transferred to the rehabilitators at Animal Nation, which is a non-profit organization in South Salem.

According to Portland Audubon, window strikes are among the top three human-related causes of bird deaths, along with cats and habitat destruction. A 2014 study by the Smithsonian estimated that these collisions likely kill between 365 million and 1 billion birds annually in the United States.

Greenburgh Police Also Rescued a Hawk

Earlier in January, a similar incident occurred when Greenburgh Police Department helped a hawk after the animal had flown into a window.

Luckily, police say the hawk was not injured and was able to fly away after being helped outside by officers. Town of Greenburgh Police even posed for a picture with the hawk.

