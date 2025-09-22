Is New York One of the Nation’s Most Stressed Out States?

New York has a lot to offer as a state, but it can also be quite stressful at times.

Between the traffic and commutes, to the high cost of living, some may wonder if this is one of the most stressful places to live. A new study has put a lot of these factors into perspective, and compared how stressful it really is living in New York compared to other states in the country.

The Latest Study

WalletHub did a survey comparing the states' stress levels across 41 key indicators. There were four key dimensions the indicators fell under 1) work-related stress, 2) money-related stress, 3) family-related Stress, 4) health and safety-related stress.

According to WalletHub, New York did better in certain categories versus others. for example, New York rated as one of the most stressed out states (4th, overall) when it came to family-related stress levels. This would include separation and divorce levels, cost of childcare, and overall parental stress.

However, New York performed much better in the health and safety-related category, as we ranked 39th

How Stressed is New York?

New York's overall rank was 23rd for stress, which puts the state in the upper tier. It may surprise that some neighboring states such as Massachusetts are considered far less stressed, at least according to this particular study.

According to WalletHub, Massachusetts was 45th, New Jersey 39th, Connecticut was 42nd, and Vermont 30th. The study lists New Mexico as the country's most stressed state, and Nebraska as the least stressed.

