Safety is a huge consideration when choosing to live somewhere. There are many factors to weigh, but one's overall well-being will determine where many will choose to start a career or family.

A new study has taken a number of conditions and ranked the country's safest cities and towns to live in. One lower Hudson Valley city ranked very high on the list, and this may come as a surprise to some.

The Study

WalletHub ranked the country's safest places to live for 2022. The website compared 182 cities, which included the 150 most populated, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state Three key dimensions were measured to determine their data; home & community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial security.

According to WalletHub's findings, Columbia, Maryland was the safest town in the country, while St. Louis, Missouri was the least safe.

What did Hudson Valley City is Considered the Safest?

When you think of Yonkers, a number of images may come to mind. One of America's safest cities may not be the first thing that you think of when you hear about Yonkers, though this new study may say otherwise. In fact, WalletHub concluded that Yonkers is the 6th safest city in the U.S.

Home and community safety were big factors, as Yonkers ranked 3rd in the country in that metric. Rochester was 52nd, New York City 127th, and Buffalo 130th.

Is New York at Risk For Natural Disasters?

With the catastrophic damage left behind by Hurricane Ian in Florida and the Carolinas, it may make you wonder how vulnerable you may be to natural disasters like this. Could it happen here in the Hudson Valley, or in the rest of New York?

New York has certainly had its share of major disasters through the years, from Hurricane Sandy to the Blizzard of 1993. But just how much has the state been impacted by natural disasters? A new study has put together some interesting figures.

The Study

WalletHub compared the numbers state by state using two key metrics; the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980, as well as the loss amount per capita of those disasters. Southern states, which are often affected by hurricanes ranked at the top of the list, with Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas being the top three.

How Safe is New York?

New York ranked right in the middle of the list at 25th. New Jersey was right behind at the 26th spot. Pennsylvania was 24th, Connecticut 34th, Massachusetts 40th, and Vermont 44th. it appears Maine is the safest state in the nation for major disasters, as they ranked 50th.

