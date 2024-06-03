While driving too fast or aggressively is already a sure way to attract unwanted attention from law enforcement, New York police are ramping up patrols more than ever in hopes to cut down on fatalities across state roads.

Often, initiates such as these center around long holiday weekends, such as Memorial day, where more drivers take to the roads. Other nationally recognized occasions like the Super Bowl, which encourages get-togethers and celebration, also draw increased law enforcement crackdowns.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 30% percent of all traffic fatalities in New York state list speeding as a contributing factor.

New York State Police Target Aggressive and Distracted Drivers During Speed Week

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the New York State Police will target speeding and aggressive drivers during a special weeklong traffic enforcement initiative.

Many local town and county police departments across New York have also announced the initiate on their social media pages.

This year’s “Speed Week” enforcement crackdown started Monday, June 3, and runs through Sunday, June 9. As part of this enforcement effort, State Police will deploy additional patrols and will continue to actively monitor highway work zones and will target drivers who violate New York’s “Move Over” Law.

See Also: Police Say New York Man Issued 34 Tickets in Orange County Following 130 MPH Chase

The Move Over Law, which went into effect January 1, 2012, helps protect law enforcement officers, emergency workers, tow and service vehicle operators and other maintenance workers stopped along roadways while performing their duties.

The New York State Police website says that drivers must move from the lane immediately adjacent to the emergency or hazard vehicle, unless traffic or other hazards exist to prevent doing so safely.

See Also: New York State Woman With 65 Driver's License Suspensions is Arrested