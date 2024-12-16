Police say a single vehicle crash claimed the life of a resident in New York state. The crash occurred early Monday morning, around 1:34 AM, according to reports.

Crash Statistics

Around the holidays, more travelers take to the roads and highways across New York state to visit family and friends, or vacation. AAA projects 119.3 million people "will travel 50 miles or more from home over the year-end holiday period* from Saturday, December 21 to Wednesday, January 1."

New York State Police Say Crash in the Catskills Claimed Driver's Life

New York State Police said in a press release that a on December 16, at approximately 1:34 a.m. State Police at Margaretville, fire and emergency responders were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in the town of Andes.

An investigation at the scene determined that a vehicle was traveling south on Fall Clove Road when the vehicle exited the roadway, ultimately striking a tree head-on. Police have not indicated what caused for the vehicle to go off road as of yet.

The operator, and the passenger, 34-year-old Kate Cornelius-Schecter of Brooklyn, were transported to O’Connor Hospital by ambulance. Then driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to the state police report.

The passenger was transported from O’Connor Hospital to Albany Medical Center for further treatment. New York State Police have identified the victim as 43-year-old Harland S. Dye of Delancey, NY.

The Ahearne Law PLLC put together a list of the top five most dangerous spots, and the Taconic State Parkway was number one.

Many have traveled the Taconic through the years. And while the road is known for its rich history and stunning scenery, it can also be quite deadly. According to Only in Your State, the 104-mile long road was the scene of 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period.

The report indicates that the majority of these accidents happened in the Westchester and Putnam county parts of the parkway.

Over a seven-year period up until 2015, New York State Troopers had issued nearly 54,000 tickets to motorists traveling the Taconic. Once again, the majority of those infractions happened in Westchester and Putnam.

A big part of the Taconic is only a narrow two lanes, and you definitely feel like space is running out fast as you maneuver around the twists and turns.

The miles of smashed up guard rail along the road can certainly attest to this. Also, the wind can suddenly hit your vehicle out of nowhere, sending you into the car right next to you if you're not paying attention.

And then there are the drivers. People don't obey speed limits, they tailgate, they cut others off, even with limited space. Sadly, aggressive drivers are mostly to blame for all the accidents.

Other Dangerous Roads in NY

Right behind the Taconic of Ahearne's list is I-87, from New York City to Montreal. According to their figures, the deadliest part of the road is from Ramapo, in Rockland County, to Albany. Number 3 was Niagara Falls Boulevard, #4 the Hempstead Turnpike, and #5 Upper Broadway in Manhattan.