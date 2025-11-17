Officials say that a suspect fleeing on foot was fatally struck by a pedestrian. Police say the deceased man had been identified as a suspect in a larceny of local retail store. New York State Police say that this is an ongoing investigation.

Police say that the fleeing suspect ran out on to a busy freeway during the early afternoon hours, when travel is frequent.

New York State Police Say Fleeing Suspect Fatally Struck By Vehicle

New York State Police said in a press release that they are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident that occurred on I-390 southbound near an overpass in the town of Gates, in Monroe County, New York.

At approximately 12:10 p.m., the Gates Police Department report they were involved in a foot pursuit of a larceny suspect who had fled a nearby retail store.

During the pursuit, authorities say that the suspect ran down an embankment and entered the southbound lanes of I-390, where he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The pedestrian, a 33-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The operator of the involved vehicle, who was identified as a 69-year-old from Rochester, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation and has since been released.

I-390 southbound was closed at Lexington Avenue for several hours while the scene was processed. Detours were put in place and were eventually lifted.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office was notified pursuant to protocol.