Police say a woman was fatally struck on a major state route Thursday evening. Offcials say an ongoing investigation into the tragic incident involves a vehicle that did to stop at the scene. New York State Police are asking anyone with information to contact SP Kingston BCI at (845) 338-1702. All tips will remain confidential.

According to statistics at the New York State Department of Health, injuries to pedestrians are among the top ten leading causes of injury-related hospital admissions and death for almost all age groups In New York State.

Approximately 300 pedestrians are killed and 15,000 are injured by motor vehicles each year on the state’s roadways, and more than 3,000 pedestrians are admitted to the hospital annually, according to the NYS DoH.

New York State Police Say Woman Fatally Struck By Vehicle in the Hudson Valley

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 16, at approximately 8:19 PM, troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Route 32 in the town of Rosendale in Ulster County.

State Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Toyota was traveling northbound on Route 32 when a female pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Upon impact, the pedestrian was knocked into the southbound lane, where she was subsequently run over by an unidentified vehicle that left the scene.

The operator of the 2013 Toyota remained on scene and contacted police.

See Also: New York State Woman Arrested For Alleged DWI After Mistaking Driveway For Road

EMS arrived on scene and administered life-saving measures; however, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The search for the unidentified vehicle continues and the investigation is still ongoing.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New York State Police have identified the victim as 37-year-old Victoria Cooper of Kingston.