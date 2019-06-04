New York State Man Charged With Death of 20 Cows

WKTV is reporting that a New York state farmer has been charged after twenty cows were found dead on his property. The Otsego County Sheriff said the animals were found decomposing inside the man's barn in the town of Maryland, New York.

WKTV is reporting that the man is facing six counts of over driving, torturing and injuring animals, as well as failure to provide proper sustenance.There aren't too many other details so far, aside from that one of the cows found still alive had to be euthanized. WKTV says that the euthanized cow had just given birth.