The New York State Police said in a press release that they arrested a 51-year-old man from Addison, New York, following a traffic stop conducted in the town of Bath, in Steuben County.

On December 21, at approximately 11:42 PM, troopers say they observed a 2016 Nissan traveling westbound on State Route 415 with a loud exhaust system. A registration check revealed the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license. A traffic stop was initiated.felony

New York State Man Arrested For Alleged Drug & Vehicle Charges

During the investigation, the operator initially provided false identifying information, according to officials. The operator was later positively identified as the suspect.

While interacting with the suspect, troopers say they discovered a digital scale with residue, suspected controlled substances inside the vehicle, and additional suspected narcotics on the passenger-side floorboard.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported for processing. The suspect has been charged with violations, including; felony 5th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

It was not one New York state man's lucky day, as deputies say he was arrested after getting his vehicle stuck in the snow. As heavy snow fell in parts of New York, one suspect ended up being charged with multiple offenses after an arrested December 14.

Finger Lakes 1 reports that the the suspect is being charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and with a suspended license. Authorities reports that the suspect was taken in for driving while intoxicated and 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

New York State Man Arrested For Alleged DWI After Getting Vehicle Stuck in Snow

Finger Lakes 1 reports that a 49-year-old man from Naples, New York was arrested December 14. Deputies said they they responded to a report of a RAV4 stuck in the snow. Finger Lakes 1 reports that the man was taken in and had been charged with multiple offenses.