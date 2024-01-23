Think this guy would have learned his lesson? Police say a New York state man is facing charges, including grand larceny and driving while intoxicated after he leads them on two high-speed chases in two separate vehicles

After his first arrest, officials said they released the suspect on his own recognizance. But according to police, he was soon right back in trouble again.

Two Chases in Two Vehicles in Two Days

New York State Police said in a press release that Troopers were called to the village of Malone, NY to assist Malone Village Police Department with a stolen vehicle complaint. The alleged incident happened the afternoon of January 19.

State Police said they determined a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from a restaurant in the village leading State Police members and Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a high-speed pursuit, resulting in multiple wrecked vehicles in the city of Plattsburgh.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as a age 27-year-old man from Malone. The suspect was turned over to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, The suspect was arrested, arraigned and released on his own recognizances.

But only two days later, on January 21, it happened all again.

Police Say Same Suspect Lead Them On High-Speed Chase

State Police said they were looking for a red, white, and blue 1999 Ford F250 that was reported stolen from a Tractor Supply on State Route 11, in the town of Malone.

Authorities said they located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the operator of the vehicle failed to comply, leading State Police on another high-speed pursuit. During the chase, the operator of the truck struck a light pole, fire hydrant, and finally a memorial on a street corner of Route 11.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as same suspect as only two days before.

The man was arrested and transported for processing. He was charged with grand larceny 3rd, grand larceny 4th, reckless endangerment 1st, criminal mischief 4th, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle 3rd, and driving while intoxicated.