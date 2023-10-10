A New York state man is facing a multitude of charges, including felony DWI after State police say he lead them on a pursuit on one of the state's major highways. State Police say the suspect has had two previous DWI charges within the past ten years, and was also operating a vehicle without a license .

Difference Between Felony and Aggravated DWI in New York State

Some may still confuse Felony DWI with an Aggravated DWI in the state of New York. What's the difference between the two exactly?

According to Tilem & Associates, Aggravated DWI is committed when a person is caught operating a vehicle with a BAC of .18% or higher. However, Aggravated DWI, despite its enhanced penalties, is not a felony rather it is a misdemeanor, according to the firm's website.

Chase On Interstate-81 Leads to Arrest of New York State Suspect

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers assisted an officer with a vehicle that failed to comply on Interstate 81 southbound at Exit 31. The alleged incident happened early morning October 9.

The driver of the vehicle, was identified as a 58-year-old man fr, NY. State Police say that troopers pursued the vehicle for several miles, when the suspect stopped his vehicle on I-81 just north of Exit 30, and then fled on foot. Troopers pursued the man on foot and deployed a taser causing him to finally comply.

Charges

The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident and placed under arrest. State Police say he's been charged with Felony DWI (two previous convictions within 10 years), Felony DWAI-Drugs (two previous convictions within 10 years), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree, and Reckless Driving.

To add to all the ddram, shortly after the suspect was placed into custody, his vehicle engine compartment caught on fire and butquickly extinguished by State Police.

The suspect was transported to jail for arraignment.

