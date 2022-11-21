If you gotta go, you gotta go.

Police say they were investigating a crash that caused property damage Saturday afternoon, when one of the occupants in the vehicle became very belligerent. Now, the suspect is facing misdemeanor charges, as well as exposure of a person. Yeah, this guy allegedly exposed himself in public. How did it all go down?

Hudson Valley Man Allegedly Exposes Himself

The Saugerties Police Department said in a press release that they were investigating a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the Village of Saugerties. Police say the passenger in the vehicle was "highly intoxicated", and repeatedly exited the vehicle and refused to comply with officers. Police said that the 23-year-old man from Saugerties was "verbally threatening towards the officers and eventually shoved one of the officers who was attempting to calm him down."

It was at that point, according to the release, that the suspect whipped it out and proceeded to urinate on the ground. Police did not indicate how long he was urinating, though they say the suspect fought with them, and resisted their efforts to arrest him.

He was arrested and charged with the Misdemeanor of Resisting Arrest and the Violations of Exposure of a Person and Harassment in the 2nd Degree.

Get Off My Lawn!

This is one of the last things you'd imagine seeing out your front window right after midnight. Police say a local man struck a mailbox early morning and then got his van stuck on a person's front lawn.

Police say the man was also well over the legal limit at the time of the crash back in September.

According to PubMed.gov, An estimated 1.7 million drivers generate an estimated 31 million incidents of drinking and driving on New York's roadways each year.

Help, I'm Stuck!

The Saugerties Police Department said that the accident occurred early one Monday morning in September 2022. According to police, they observed the fresh-looking "1990 Chevrolet Van, protruding from bushes on the property".

Sources say the initial accident happened on Route 212 when the suspect and his Chevy went off the road and hit a mailbox, and then got stuck on the lawn. The suspect's impromptu bit of late-night off-roading had ended right there.

Police say the 31-year-old suspect was charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC of 0.15%, which is almost 2 times over the legal limit of 0.08%.