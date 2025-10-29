Police say they have made an arrest stemming from a burglary that took place in early September. The missing item in question happened to be a dump truck, according to police. The vehicle was allegedly taken from a hospital in Orange County.

Man Allegedly Stole Dump Truck From Hospital in New York State's Hudson Valley

New York State News said in a press release that on Sunday, September 7, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Middletown investigated a burglary of a maintenance garage at Garnet Health Medical Center located on East Main Street in the town of Wallkill.

During the investigation, troopers say that it was determined that a 2016 Ford dump truck had been stolen during the burglary. The vehicle was ultimately located in the town of Poughkeepsie following a vehicle and traffic stop conducted by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

On October 25, subsequent to the investigation, New York State Police say that a 71-year-old man from Poughkeepsie was arrested and charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree a class D felony.

The suspect was arraigned in Orange County Court and released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to appear in the Town of Wallkill Court in November.

New York State Man Arrested After Hitting School Bus

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 27, at about 7:26 AM. troopers responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on State Route 145 in Rensselaerville.

The investigation determined the suspect was reportedly recklessly driving his vehicle at a high rate of speed, southbound on Route 145 according to witnesses.

Police say the suspect crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a northbound Middleburgh Central School District bus occupied by the driver, an adult attendant and five children. The man's vehicle then overturned an struck a utility pole.

One child and the suspect did report minor injuries resulting from the crash, but neither were transported for further medical care, say police.

State Route 145 remained closed between Fox Creek Road/County Route 352 and State Route 81 for the investigation and repair of the utility pole until approximately 11:30 AM. but has since been reopened.