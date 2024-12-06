Police Say New York State Man Drove Nearly 4X Over BAC Limit

Officials say a New York state man was arrested after he was found to be driving nearly four times over the state's BAC limit. The arrest took place late Wednesday afternoon, after police say they were called to a nearby business.

The American Addiction Centers say that a person's BAC can depend on a wide variety of factors. Those factors include how many drinks you consume in a given period of time, how quickly the drinks were consumed, age, and, and how much a person may weigh.

The American Addiction Centers says that blood alcohol levels of 0.30-0.39% can cause a person to lose consciousness, as your potential for death increases. Along with a loss of understanding, at this BAC a person can also experience "severe increases in your heart rate, irregular breathing and may have a loss of bladder control."

Police Say New York State Man Drove Nearly Four Times Over BAC Limit

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 4, at about 5:40 PM, troopers responded to a gas station in the area of State Route 50 in Ballston, NY for the reports of an impaired driver.

The driver was identified as a 34-year-old man from Stillwater, NY.

The suspect arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, and he was transported for processing. Offcials say the suspect was then transported to State Police barracks Northway in Clifton Park, where he recorded a 0.31% BAC, which is almost four times over the state's legal BAC limit.

The man was issued tickets returnable to town court, and he is due back in court in early January.

