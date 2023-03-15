Another Cannabis Dispensary Will Open in New York State

The marijuana industry continues to expand across New York state, albeit a bit slowly. New York opened its first dispensary outside of Manhattan in February, as a new business named Just Breathe opened its doors on 75 Court Street in Binghamton. Now, the Governor has announced an upstate New York cannabis business is set to open.

Meanwhile, we still wait here in the Hudson Valley. Will the wait be over soon?

After the Housing Works Cannabis Company opened to customers in New York on December 28, more dispensaries were set to open in the new year. This of course does not count other dispensaries in New York state that have either only sold medical marijuana, opened in tribal territories, or simply just sold cannabis illegally.

Another New Dispensary to Open

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced today in a press release that William Jane will open at 4:20 PM on Thursday, March 16, at East State Street in Ithaca. Hochul said this will mark the state's first dispensary owned by an entrepreneur previously criminalized by cannabis prohibition.

The release says that William Jane is supported by the New York State Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund and will open as "pop-up."

And according to the Ithaca Journal, customers can also buy the first New York cannabis beverage at new store. The Post Standard says that other dispensaries such as Housing Works Cannabis Co in Manhattan began selling ayrloom’s THC-infused sparkling water when they opened in January. Now, William Jane will sell their product too.

Ayrloom's products include beverages, edibles and vapes, and is owned by Gen V Labs, which is owned by the family that operates Beak & Skiff, an apple orchard out of LaFayette, NY, that also makes and sells CBD products

