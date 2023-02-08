New York Set To Open First Cannabis Dispensary Outside of NYC

Not long after Smacked LLC opened its doors in late January, another cannabis dispensary was announced to open by the end of the week. What makes this new shop unique is that it is the first legal recreational cannabis dispensary to open outside of New York City.

More Licenses Coming

After the Housing Works Cannabis Company opened its doors to customers in New York on December 28, more dispensaries will be opening soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 66 businesses, as of this writing, have been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public.

This does not count other dispensaries in New York state that have either only sold medical marijuana, opened in tribal territories, or simply just sold cannabis illegally.

New York's First Dispensary to Open Outside of Manhattan

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state's next recreational dispensary will open February 10. The Governor said in a press release that the new business named Just Breathe will open in Binghamton at 75 Court Street. Just Breathe will be owned and operated by a partnership between an experienced local entrepreneur, Damien Cornwell, and the Non-Profit Broome County Urban League, according to the release.

More Shops to Open in New York

Union Square Travel Agency is set to open by the old Chase Bank near the Union Square subway station February 13

Meanwhile, the Hudson Valley continues to wait as to when and where the next shops will open in the area. However, now that the Southern Tier is getting their own weed shop, other parts of the state can't be far behind.

