A local resident recently took to social media, claiming they found something rather unusual in their driveway. What was so unusual, according to the video, were the large prints or mark left behind by something in the man's driveway.

New York state has a long history with sightings and accounts with what some say is the legendary, ape-like, creature known as Sasquatch. But are these alleged encounters really with an undocumented species, or simply something more familiar, like a large bear?

According to a study from the Travel Channel in 2019, New York ranked as high as 5th for Bigfoot reports. According to the BFRO's more recent data, New York ranked 13th in the nation right behind Pennsylvania.

New York State Resident Claims He Found Bigfoot Tracks in Driveway

The Catskill Area Society for Paranormal Education and Research recently uploaded a video to their Facebook account, where a gentleman can be seen standing in his driveway. The man says he was bringing his garbage barrels back up the driveway, when he says he found something unexpected in the area.

The video, presumably taken shortly after dusk, shows the driveway under an inch or two of newly-fallen snow. Various human footprints and tire marks are clearly visible in the snow. But then the video zooms in to what appears to be at least two unusual looking depressions in the snow as well.

Using a yardstick, the man measures the print at around 21 inches long, and 7 inches across. The man also measured the distance between the two prints, and says it was around 34 inches.

A follow up video was posted to the same page Tuesday morning, where the man searches for other prints and marks around his property. The wind had scattered a lot of the snow, so aside from from the two previous "weird prints", nothing else could be found.

