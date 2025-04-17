State offcials say that three men recently lead them on a high-speed chase, on one of the area's busiest commuter routes. The three men are accused of possessing stolen credit cards and check books, and are now facing felony charges.

The pursuit ended when the sunsets crashed on a state route, according to police.

New York State Police say that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

According to New York State Penal Law, third degree criminal possession of stolen property is a felony. The charge is generally related to property with a value exceeding $3,000 and carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, in New York state.

Police Say Suspects With Stolen Credit Cards & Checks Lead Chase in New York's Hudson Valley

New York State Police said in a press release that On tuesday, April 15, at about 2:30 p.m., a trooper on patrol attempted to stop a Nissan sedan on the Palisades Parkway in Orangetown, for a traffic violation.

Troopers say that the driver failed to comply and fled from the Trooper. In an attempt to escape, the fleeing vehicle failed to negotiate a turn at Exit 6 and crashed.

Troopers say that they took the driver and two passengers into custody and found multiple credit cards and checks that were in the names of other people.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested, along with the two passengers - a 33-year-old Orangetown man, and a 38-year-old Newburgh man

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.