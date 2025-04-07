Motorcyclist in New York State Allegedly Lead Police On Chase To Pennsylvania And Back To NY Again



Deputies say that an attempt to pull two motorcyclists over for riding without license plates lead to a high speed pursuit. The chase occurred late March 29, and has now lead to multiple charges being filed against one of the motorcyclists.

The chase would ultimately take authorities over state lines to Pennsylvania, before returning back to New York. WBNG reports that the rider almost struck an oncoming vehicle while allegedly fleeing deputies.

WIVT reports that a member of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office witnessed two motorcycles in the Village of Windsor traveling without license plates. Both riders would allegedly flee from officials, with police pursuing one of them from New York eventually into Pennsylvania, according to WBNG.

WBNG says that patrols followed the motorcycle into Hallstead, Pennsylvania before heading north on Route 7. Police told WIVT that the motorcyclist was "recklessly crossing to the wrong side of the road, nearly hitting oncoming vehicles."

The chase would end up back in Windsor in New York state, before the rider headed north on Route 79. The motorcycle became disabled, thus ending the pursuit. Police say the suspect also had a switchblade knife on them.

Police said they arrested a 25-year-old Windsor man. He is being charged with multiple offenses, including 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and 3rd degree unlawful fleeing a police office in a motor vehicle.

