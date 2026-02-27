New York Ranks Among Most Winter Olympic Obsessed States

According to new data, New York was ranked as one of the most Winter Olympic obsessed states in the country.

The 2026 Winter Olympics were international multi-sport events that took place from 6 to 22 February 2026 at multiple sites across Lombardy and Northeast Italy, with competition in selected events beginning 4 February 2026. The 2026 Games featured the debut of ski mountaneering as a Winter Olympic event, and they were the first Olympic Games under the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency of Kirsty Coventry.

When it came to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, there were plenty of dramatic and iconic moments including the United States winning gold medals both in the men's and women's tournaments for the first time in the finals against Canada, both in overtime. But which areas of America were the most engaged in the games?

To find out, Betway analyzed social media mentions/articles and positive online sentiment throughout the tournament, as well as search volume over the last 12 months.

According to the data, New York was ranked as the 6th most Winter Olympic obsessed state. New York's total score was an impressive 85.1. The following points explain why the state ranked where it did.

New York highlights:

When looking at online posts/articles that mentioned the event whilst it was on, New York ranked 2nd (749 per 100,000).

In New York, positive online sentiment towards the event during the month of February stood at 53%.

New York's search volume for the Winter Olympics was 222 per 100,000 residents. If this were more, the state might have ranked even higher on this list overall.

The table below shows the top 20 states that loved the 2026 Winter Olympics the most.

Rank State Online Mentions per 100,000 Positive Sentiment Search Volume per 100,000 Total Score 1 North Dakota 270 65% 458 97.4 2 Wyoming 551 52% 538 96.4 3 Nevada 802 54% 222 91.8 4 Minnesota 622 57% 298 91.6 5 Massachusetts 645 55% 286 87.5 6 New York 749 53% 222 85.1 7 Colorado 650 52% 316 83.3 8 Vermont 343 47% 675 79.9 9 Utah 372 54% 461 79.2 10 Connecticut 467 57% 265 75.6 11 Rhode Island 471 51% 386 72.7 12 Alaska 488 45% 479 68.3 13 Wisconsin 420 56% 239 66.8 14 Nebraska 428 54% 282 66.7 15 New Jersey 512 54% 184 64.3 16 New Hampshire 400 49% 409 64.2 17 Ohio 498 55% 166 63.8 18 Pennsylvania 554 52% 189 63.3 19 Tennessee 544 54% 143 63.1 20 Michigan 501 54% 179 62.9