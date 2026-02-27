New York Ranks Among Most Winter Olympic Obsessed States
According to new data, New York was ranked as one of the most Winter Olympic obsessed states in the country.
The 2026 Winter Olympics were international multi-sport events that took place from 6 to 22 February 2026 at multiple sites across Lombardy and Northeast Italy, with competition in selected events beginning 4 February 2026. The 2026 Games featured the debut of ski mountaneering as a Winter Olympic event, and they were the first Olympic Games under the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency of Kirsty Coventry.
When it came to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, there were plenty of dramatic and iconic moments including the United States winning gold medals both in the men's and women's tournaments for the first time in the finals against Canada, both in overtime. But which areas of America were the most engaged in the games?
To find out, Betway analyzed social media mentions/articles and positive online sentiment throughout the tournament, as well as search volume over the last 12 months.
According to the data, New York was ranked as the 6th most Winter Olympic obsessed state. New York's total score was an impressive 85.1. The following points explain why the state ranked where it did.
New York highlights:
- When looking at online posts/articles that mentioned the event whilst it was on, New York ranked 2nd (749 per 100,000).
- In New York, positive online sentiment towards the event during the month of February stood at 53%.
- New York's search volume for the Winter Olympics was 222 per 100,000 residents. If this were more, the state might have ranked even higher on this list overall.
The table below shows the top 20 states that loved the 2026 Winter Olympics the most.
|Rank
|State
|Online Mentions per 100,000
|Positive Sentiment
|Search Volume per 100,000
|Total Score
|1
|North Dakota
|270
|65%
|458
|97.4
|2
|Wyoming
|551
|52%
|538
|96.4
|3
|Nevada
|802
|54%
|222
|91.8
|4
|Minnesota
|622
|57%
|298
|91.6
|5
|Massachusetts
|645
|55%
|286
|87.5
|6
|New York
|749
|53%
|222
|85.1
|7
|Colorado
|650
|52%
|316
|83.3
|8
|Vermont
|343
|47%
|675
|79.9
|9
|Utah
|372
|54%
|461
|79.2
|10
|Connecticut
|467
|57%
|265
|75.6
|11
|Rhode Island
|471
|51%
|386
|72.7
|12
|Alaska
|488
|45%
|479
|68.3
|13
|Wisconsin
|420
|56%
|239
|66.8
|14
|Nebraska
|428
|54%
|282
|66.7
|15
|New Jersey
|512
|54%
|184
|64.3
|16
|New Hampshire
|400
|49%
|409
|64.2
|17
|Ohio
|498
|55%
|166
|63.8
|18
|Pennsylvania
|554
|52%
|189
|63.3
|19
|Tennessee
|544
|54%
|143
|63.1
|20
|Michigan
|501
|54%
|179
|62.9
