New York Man Injures Himself After Falling Off Injury Law Firm Billboard
In one of the more ironic twists in recent news, a man working on a rooftop billboard for a well known injury law firm fell and seriously injured himself.
You've probably seen the commercials, that have been running for years, for lawyers Cellino & Barnes - or would recognize their faces from numerous billboards and bus bench advertisements. And of course, that silly jingle..."Don't Wait, Call 8!"
Now, the NY Post is reporting that a 49 year-old man is recovering in King's County Hospital, with a fractured back and concussion, after falling 10 feet on to another rooftop Tuesday morning. The NY Post says that the man had been working on the billboard for the firm when the accident occurred.
The man's family is now looking for answers from the employer; Lamar Adverting. The man's wife and stepson say the company hasn't given them any answers, though they say the man's harness had to be removed by doctors at the hospital, which eliminates any doubt if he was actually wearing it when the accident happened.
It is uncertain if the injured employee will actually call Callino & Barnes at 888-8888 for help
