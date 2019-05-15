In one of the more ironic twists in recent news, a man working on a rooftop billboard for a well known injury law firm fell and seriously injured himself.

You've probably seen the commercials, that have been running for years, for lawyers Cellino & Barnes - or would recognize their faces from numerous billboards and bus bench advertisements. And of course, that silly jingle..."Don't Wait, Call 8!"

The man's family is now looking for answers from the employer; Lamar Adverting. The man's wife and stepson say the company hasn't given them any answers, though they say the man's harness had to be removed by doctors at the hospital, which eliminates any doubt if he was actually wearing it when the accident happened.

It is uncertain if the injured employee will actually call Callino & Barnes at 888-8888 for help

