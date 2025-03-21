Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Alleged DWI With Child in Vehicle

Deputies say that a local man was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with multiple offenses. Some of these offenses include felony aggravated driving while intoxicated with child in the vehicle. According to officials, this is not his first alleged DWI offense either.

Suspect in New York's Hudson Valley Arrested For Alleged DWI With Child in Vehicle

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies arrested a 33-year-old man from Millerton. The arrest happened Wednesday night, at approximately 11:35 pm, in the village of Millerton.

Sheriff’s Deputies said they stopped a vehicle on North Elm Street in Millerton for traffic violations, at which time the suspect was identified as the operator and was further observed to be accompanied by a child passenger. Officials said through further interview and investigation, the suspect was taken into custody at the scene for driving while intoxicated and transported for processing.

At this time, deputies say that the man has been charged with felony DWI, (conviction within last 10 years), felony aggravated driving while Intoxicated (with child in the vehicle), and several traffic violations. After being processed he was released on appearance tickets and is due to appear before the Town of Northeast Court in early April.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office says that with any criminal case the charges described above are merely accusations and the suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

