Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Alleged DWI With Child in Vehicle

Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Alleged DWI With Child in Vehicle

Andy Dean

Deputies say that a local man was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with multiple offenses. Some of these offenses include felony aggravated driving while intoxicated with child in the vehicle. According to officials, this is not his first alleged DWI offense either.

Suspect in New York's Hudson Valley Arrested For Alleged DWI With Child in Vehicle

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies arrested a 33-year-old man from Millerton. The arrest happened Wednesday night, at approximately 11:35 pm, in the village of Millerton.

Sheriff’s Deputies said they stopped a vehicle on North Elm Street in Millerton for traffic violations, at which time the suspect was identified as the operator and was further observed to be accompanied by a child passenger. Officials said through further interview and investigation, the suspect was taken into custody at the scene for driving while intoxicated and transported for processing.

At this time, deputies say that the man has been charged with felony DWI, (conviction within last 10 years), felony aggravated driving while Intoxicated (with child in the vehicle), and several traffic violations. After being processed he was released on appearance tickets and is due to appear before the Town of Northeast Court in early April.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office says that with any criminal case the charges described above are merely accusations and the suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

See Also: New York State Police Say Caregiver Struck Elderly Man In the Face With Dog Dish

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2025

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 3/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: Dutchess County, Hudson Valley, Millerton, New York, New York News, new york state, New york State News
Categories: Articles, News

More From WPDH-WPDA